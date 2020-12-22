U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mln

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 18 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 18,006,061, with a total of 319,190 deaths, as of 6:22 p.m. local time (2322 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California reported the most cases, standing at 1,907,483, followed by Texas with 1,602,988 cases and Florida with 1,212,581 cases. Illinois registered 905,069 cases and New York identified 857,049 cases.

Other states with over 500,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.