Azerbaijani defense minister informed on latest exercises of troops (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has recently been informed on the latest progress of the operational-tactical exercises of the troops, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Simultaneously, in accordance with the exercise plan, on the basis of the data obtained as a result of the terrain reconnaissance, the tasks and the organization of the interoperability between the troops were clarified on the terrain board.
The minister gave relevant instructions concerning the management of troops.
