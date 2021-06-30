Azerbaijan discloses number of female entrepreneurs provided with loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Some 143 female entrepreneurs used loans allocated by the Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency in the amount of 1.7 million manat ($1 million) and benefits in the same amount during the first month of 2021, Deputy Chairperson of the Agency Leyla Mammadova said at an event entitled "National Business Agenda for Women and Coalition Building", Trend reports on June 30.

“We believe that female entrepreneurs will expand their business in the short and long term through these financial instruments,” Mammadova said. “This will be a great motivation for women getting their start as entrepreneurs and will have a positive impact on solving the problem of employment. This will also increase the activity in the agricultural sector."

The Agency provided 448 female entrepreneurs with loans worth 4.4 million manat ($2.6 million) and benefits worth 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

