Azerbaijan working on popularization of domestic products abroad - Uluchay Center (PHOTO)

Work is underway to popularize Azerbaijani products abroad, Executive Director of the Uluchay Center for Socio-Economic Innovations Ilyas Safarli said, Trend reports.

Safarli made the speech at a food festival in Azerbaijan’s Shaki district.

According to the executive director, about 15 entrepreneurs from Zagatala, Balakan, and Shaki districts take part in the festival.

“With the help of such events, we want to popularize the products of farmers and entrepreneurs both among the local population and among tourists. Every entrepreneur is interested in the entry of his products to foreign markets. To do this, we hold various events at the local level, attracting foreign businessmen and organizations such as the EU and a number of others,” Safarli said.

Currently, a food festival underway in Azerbaijan’s Shaki districts, funded by the EU and implemented by the Center for Economic and Social Development, the ‘Uluchay’ Center for Socio-Economic Innovation, and the Center for Economic Development of Bulgaria within the ‘Promotion of agritourism, agribusiness and food production through consulting services, as well as the creation and development of new value chains’ project.

The project’s aim is to help promote domestic products and develop agritourism by improving access of local farmers to integrated and business-oriented services.

