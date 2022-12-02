Concept of 'green port' contributes to Port of Baku's further development - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Concept of 'green port' contributes to the further development of the Port of Baku, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov said on December 2, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during an opening ceremony of the project on ‘Support for improvement of operational capabilities of Port of Baku and implementation of Green Port concept’ in Baku.

According to him, the European Union supports Azerbaijan's ongoing projects in almost all sectors.

“The project on ‘Support for improvement of operational capabilities of Port of Baku and implementation of Green Port concept’ creates an additional incentive for the development of ‘green projects’ in the country, including ‘green economy’, ‘green energy’ and others," the deputy minister said.

He stressed that the implementation of transport projects is one of the priority areas of the development strategy until 2026.