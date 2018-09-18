Azerbaijani top official: Pashinyan turned his family into object of political speculation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

It is not hard to imagine what kind of troubles await the people led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who turned his family into an object of political speculation, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s assistant for public and political affairs, wrote on his Facebook page on Sept. 18.

Hasanov noted that there are individuals whose actions made their names go down in history, and who played an important role in the fate of people.

“Taking on the mission of saving this state [Azerbaijan] from the threat of extinction, national leader Heydar Aliyev devoted all his time and health to such a high goal as preservation, creation and development of Azerbaijani statehood, and, having fulfilled this task with dignity, wrote his name with golden letters in the history of the people,” Ali Hasanov said.

“Heydar Aliyev passed away peacefully. This peace was granted to him by the boundless scale of his work and service to people. The great leader was confident that his policy would be continued in the future as well and will lead Azerbaijan to new victories, and the past 15 years proved how right the genius thought.”

Hasanov stressed that President Ilham Aliyev, having turned a small country into an authoritative, respected state, into a dynamically developing island of stability, when the world is facing confrontation and terror, demonstrated what a real politician can do.

“Azerbaijan started to progress at the fastest pace, when ill-wishers said “Azerbaijan is on the verge of collapse”, when those who asserted about “the end of power” saw the power strengthening day by day, and those living with the illusion of "the failure of this policy” cannot count its victories...,” Hasanov noted.

“Look at the fate of politicians of the opposite side who dictated to Azerbaijan what to do,” he added. “A populist like Pashinyan who came to politics from the street under the guise of “a democratic revolution” sent the Kocharyan-Sargsyan mafia to the place it belongs, while this mafia made Ter-Petrosyan lose. A criminal case was launched against them and they are questioned for the crimes they were committing over the years against the Armenian people. But how?”

Hasanov noted that when Pashinyan came to power, the Armenians, falling into euphoria, perceived this as a complete victory of “democratic” Armenia over Azerbaijan and expected that doors all around the world will open for them.

“They thought that investments would flow to their country, that world leaders would come to Armenia one after another and that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories would be legalized,” Hasanov noted. “But what does the Armenian press write today? By using methods characteristic to a dictator, Pashinyan tries to crush his opponents, anarchy and chaos reign in Armenia, the economy is on the brink of total collapse and failures in foreign policy follow one another. When making selfies with heads of other countries at international events, Pashinyan tries to present this to the local public as “success of foreign policy” of Armenia.”

