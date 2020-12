Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation on December 3, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministers exchanged the views on the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, as well as the other regional issues of mutual interest.