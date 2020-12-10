Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials.
Latest
Dinner given in honor of Turkish president and his wife on behalf of Azerbaijani president and first lady
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan achieved its goal, restored historical justice, international law
Turkish president believes Azerbaijan under leadership of President Aliyev to continue to write history
Restriction on Azerbaijani vegetables import from Azerbaijan to affect Russia’s Krasnoyarsk food market
Board member of Int’l Association Israel-Azerbaijan dedicates concert to Victory Parade in Baku (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to show "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" panel consisting of Armenian car license plates during Victory parade in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan holds military parade dedicated to victory in Patriotic War with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents (PHOTO)