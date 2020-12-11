Political and diplomatic efforts in recent years have borne fruit - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

I believe that our political and diplomatic efforts in recent years have borne fruit, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at the Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War held at Azadlig Square, Baku, Trend reports.

"For many years, we have been delivering the truth about this issue at all international events. A lot has been done, and our efforts have paid off. Although we have regained our territorial integrity on the battlefield, I believe that our political and diplomatic efforts in recent years have borne fruit. All leading international organizations recognized and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," the head of state said.