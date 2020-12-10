Azerbaijan holding military parade dedicated to victory in Patriotic War - LIVE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan is holding a military parade dedicated to victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

The parade is being held in Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.