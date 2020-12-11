Azerbaijan opened new historical era in national development - Russian expert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan opened a new historical era in national development when the will of the people matters and the country's President Ilham Aliyev followed it, Russian political expert and journalist Maksim Shevchenko said at a meeting with a group of intellectuals and journalists, Trend reports.

"In my opinion, Azerbaijan more than any other country of the former USSR has preserved features, characteristic for the union, bringing its own ones. I’m against racism and contempt of any nation," Shevchenko noted. "Truth is on the side of multinational Azerbaijan, in which among those who were killed in the (44-day) war (for the liberation of Armenia-occupied territories) there were Russians, Talishs, and Lezgins. The war was fought not with the Armenian people, but with people who, instead of cooperating, forced Armenian people to kill and fight."

He noted that the struggle of Azerbaijan was successfully ended thanks to the heroes who fought, sacrificed their lives for the liberation of their lands.

The expert pointed out that the person who sacrifices his life is much higher than the one who participates in the media war.

"A lot of people haven’t yet fully understood that the world is West-centric, and the Western powers determine our place in it. Azerbaijan, without any support from Moscow, Berlin, or other parties, took charge of solving this issue (Karabakh conflict)," he said.

The peoples of the world got to know Azerbaijan. The West took with horror what the Azerbaijani soldier did. All of them thought that the current situation would end the same way as it did in 2016 (when the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone were stopped within 4 days), added Shevchenko.

The famous Russian political expert and journalist Maxim Shevchenko visited Baku to take part in the military parade dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war, which was held on December 10, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.