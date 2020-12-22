Russian and Azerbaijani Ministers of Emergency Situations hold meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

A delegation led by the Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Yevgeny Zinichev, came on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Ministry of Emergency Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The guests first visited the Alley of Honors, paid tribute to the memory of National Leader, architect and founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, and laid wreaths and flowers at his grave.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored.

Then the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with the delegation led by the Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Yevgeny Zinichev.

Greeting the guests warmly at the meeting at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov noted that our countries have a strong friendship, and close neighborhood relations rooted in ancient history. In this frame, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, underlined the importance of coordinated activities in humanitarian spheres in a number of relevant directions, including the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Expressing gratitude for the cordial meeting, the Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev noted the dynamic development of relations between the two ministries. He noted the existence of good opportunities for further expansion of relations, as well as the usefulness of regular meetings and discussions between the relevant agencies of the two ministries to address humanitarian issues.

At the meeting, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.​