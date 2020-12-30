FM meets with UN, EU, WB representatives in Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

The head of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov met with UN Resident Coordinator in the country Gulam Isakzai, UNDP Representative Alessandro Fracassetti, EU Representative Kestutis Jankauskas, and Acting Head of the World Bank’s local office Saida Baghirli on December 29, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

During the meeting, issues of post-conflict restoration and support for mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been discussed.

Representatives of the UN, EU, and World Bank expressed their readiness to conduct, according to the existing methodology ‘Assessment of restoration and peace-building’, a corresponding assessment of the conflict-affected territories of Azerbaijan, prepare a report, and share recommendations with Azerbaijan.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on the above topic.

The territories had been liberated as a result of Azerbaijan’s 44-day (from Sept.27 through early Nov.9, 2020) Patriotic War.