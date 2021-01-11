Next meeting of Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani FMs to be held soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will leave for an official visit to Pakistan on January 13-14, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Within the framework of the visit, the second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan is scheduled for on January 13, and for January 14, the Azerbaijani FM is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials of Pakistan.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that on January 13, 2021, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan will take place.

He noted that the meeting will be held in the capital of Pakistan - Islamabad, adding that he will also meet face-to-face with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.