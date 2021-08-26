Victory in Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan's historic victory - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26
Trend:
Victory in Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan's historic victory, President Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony of providing apartments and cars to families of martyrs, veterans, and heroes of the war, Trend reports.
Latest
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO)
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva