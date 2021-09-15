Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a publication on Twitter on the occasion of the liberation of Baku from the occupation of Bolsheviks and Dashnaks, Trend reports.
"I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the capital of friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation," the president wrote.
“I pay tribute to the memory of the commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army Nuru Pasha and the heroic soldiers. I convey my greetings to all Azerbaijani people,” the publication says.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijani people on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation (PHOTO)
Turkey's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijanis on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation
Each subscriber in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to have access to both electricity, internet through single cable line