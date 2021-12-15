Shusha Declaration is instruction for us - Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Shusha Declaration is an instruction for us, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told Trend .
“This declaration expands and intensifies the Turkey-Azerbaijan relations in all spheres,” Bagci added.
Will be updated
