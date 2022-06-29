Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosting int'l conference on "Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management"

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. An international conference on "Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management", organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Karabakh Revival Fund, has started in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.

Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan, members of international organizations, and experts arrived in the 'smart' Aghali village of the Zangilan district to take part in the conference.

The forum is supposed to address issues of mobilizing efforts to achieve the water-related sustainable development goals, forming the international dialogue to find regional and global solutions to water issues, as well as building partnerships in a transboundary context.

Participants will be briefed on the environmental terrorism committed by Armenia, damage caused to natural objects, and ongoing pollution of the Okhchuchay river and other water basins. The information on reducing effects of the environmental terrorism, as well as on the improvement of the regional environmental quality (REQ) will also be provided.

The forum is attended by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Olga Algayerova, Secretary of the UN Water Convention Sonia Keppel, Director of the Europe Office of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) Bruno Pozzi, and others.