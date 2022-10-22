Azerbaijani servicemen participate in NATO's International Military Observers Course (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Azerbaijani servicemen participated in the International Military Observers Course in Hungary, as part of the cooperation program between the Ministry of Defense and NATO for 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"During the course, lectures and practical exercises were held to teach the activities and conduct of international military observers in the zone of military conflicts. Those who successfully completed the course were awarded diplomas. Military servicemen from 15 countries were involved in the international course," said the ministry.