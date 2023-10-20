France louses up work of human rights organizations - director of CAGE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. French authorities are trying to hinder the work of human rights organizations, director of the British independent human rights organization CAGE Muhammad Rabbani told reporters, Trend reported.

"I work for a human rights organization. During the OSCE conference, which was held in Poland, upon my arrival in the country, I was arrested by the Polish authorities. When asked "why?" the Polish authorities made it clear that they had instructions from France to that effect. Then I was deported from Poland," he said.

He emphasized that such initiatives with alternative spaces where non-aligned countries can gather and discuss various topics are extremely relevant.

"I consider the initiative taken today to present this conference extremely important and valuable. Countries that are not under the rule of the Western bloc can find a space, come together, and share their experiences and ideas on how to fight colonialism and its consequences today," he added.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.