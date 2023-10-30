Baku prepares for meetings of General Assembly of FIA and award ceremony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Baku is preparing for the meetings of the General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which will be held for the first time from December 5 through December 8 in the capital of Azerbaijan, as well as for the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony (one of the most anticipated events in the field of motor sports), Trend reports.

In addition, meetings of the General Assembly of the FIA Foundation and the International Tourism Alliance (Alliance Internationale de Tourisme, AIT) representing the interests of automobile clubs will be held in Baku.

The final meeting of the FIA General Assembly will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on December 8, and the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Center.

The decision to hold such a prestigious event in Baku was made last December at a meeting of the FIA General Assembly in the Italian city of Bologna. Several countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for the right to host this international event in the field of motor sports. As a result of the voting, Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved from among the applicant countries.

The meetings of the FIA General Assembly and the award ceremony in Baku will bring together representatives of motoring organizations and prominent figures of motor sports from around the world.

The FIA General Assembly, convened annually or on an extraordinary basis, is the highest governing body of the FIA and consists of motorsport federations (clubs) representing member organizations of the International Automobile Federation. The purpose of this event, which is held annually in different countries, is to discuss various topics in automotive sports and industry.

In general, the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is considered one of the most prestigious events in motor sports. The ceremony, which has been held since 2011, is held following the results of the FIA General Assembly, and awards are presented in various categories in the field of motor sports.

The FIA awards ceremonies have so far been held in Monaco, New Delhi, Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva and Bologna. The award ceremony in Baku also promises unforgettable moments.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency’s WhatsApp channel