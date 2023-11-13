Turkish president to extend service term of Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a bill to the country's parliament proposing the extension of the term of service for Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan by one year, Trend reports.

The bill stated that the implementation of measures outlined in the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia on November 9, 2020, after the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani lands, continues.

Besides, the bill noted that Türkiye will continue to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The document also pointed out that the activity of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Joint Monitoring Center is a requirement of Türkiye's constructive role in the region.

The mandate of the Turkish army will be extended for another year, starting on November 17, the bill emphasized.

The Turkish Parliament is expected to discuss the bill this week.

On November 11, 2020, the Ministers of Defense of Russia and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan.

On November 16, the Turkish Government submitted a proposal to the Parliament of Türkiye on the deployment of peacekeepers in Azerbaijan. On December 2, the Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, said that the Russian and Turkish governments had reached an agreement and that the joint center was under construction.

On January 30, 2021, the joint center was opened on the territory of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel