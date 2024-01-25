Embassy in US sets polling area, precinct commission for Azerbaijani presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United States is carrying out relevant work to ensure the voting rights of compatriots who live there during Azerbaijan's presidential election, scheduled for February 7 this year, the embassy told "Election 2024” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

According to the embassy, a polling station was set up inside the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States in line with Article 36 of Azerbaijan's Election Code, and a chairman, secretary, and precinct election committee members were elected.

In order to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani residents reaching the age of 18 who are continuously residing outside the country or on a long business trip abroad, the embassy compiled and submitted a list of voters to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission.

According to the law, voting in Azerbaijan's presidential election will take place in the United States on February 7 from 08:00 to 19:00 (GMT +5).

On December 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

