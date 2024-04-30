Armenia completes demining of Azerbaijan-boundary village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Demining works in Armenia have been completed in Berkaber village, bordering Azerbaijan, Head of the Berkaber community Tigran Harutyunyan said, Trend reports.

Armenian sappers had started demining the territory adjacent to the Church of the Holy Virgin Mary in Voskepar village of the Tavush region on April 22.

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs closed the Baganis-Voskepar road (Ashagy Askipara in Azerbaijan) on April 23 for demining works as part of the delimitation process.

