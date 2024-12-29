Functions of Nakhchivan Gas Operations Service to be transferred to SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The functions of the Gas Exploitation Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been transferred to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the corresponding order was signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to take the necessary measures within one month to ensure the transfer of functions of the Gas Exploitation Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, within a three-month period, taking into account Part 1 of the Order, the Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan its proposals on improving regulatory legal acts; in accordance with Part 1 of this Order, it must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals on transferring to the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan the relevant powers in relation to state property; and must resolve other issues arising from the Order.