Bodies of AZAL crash victims brought to Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The bodies of three crew members - pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva - along with 21 passengers who died in the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau on December 25, have been brought to Baku, Trend reports.

The aircraft landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

22:47 (GMT+4)

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 injured passengers and the bodies of four victims were returned to Azerbaijan.

