Azerbaijan's Baku honors memory of fallen AZAL pilot crashed in Aktau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Baku inhabitants are paying homage to Aleksandr Kalyaninov, the brave navigator of the AZAL vessel that met its fate near the shores of Aktauç Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

People place wreaths and flowers in front of the house where Aleksandr lived.

To note, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were killed; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all the necessary research and data analysis is completed.

