Kazakhstan brings in several int'l experts to investigate AZAL plane crash - deputy PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Kazakhstan has enlisted 17 international experts to investigate the recent plane crash involving an AZAL aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and head of the government commission for the crash investigation Kanat Bozumbayev told local media, Trend reports.

"Six experts are from Azerbaijan, two from Embraer, three from Brazil’s CENIPA, three from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), and two from the Russian Federation. Additionally, an expert from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will arrive soon," said the deputy Prime Minister.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew as well as a stewardess were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.