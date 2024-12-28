Logistics improves with digitized consignment notes for Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has made substantial advancements in the realm of digital transformation, Trend reports via the CJSC.

The integration of these digital innovations is strategically aligned with the company's overarching objectives, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency and augmenting transit volumes via international corridors traversing Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Railways is strategically advancing its initiatives to position Azerbaijan as a pivotal nexus in the global transport network, concurrently enhancing its digital infrastructure synergies with nations situated along the North-South and East-West international transport corridors.

"Within this framework, we introduced efficient and rapid services using an online tariff calculator and the ADY Smart platform, which is based on a 'single window' system for cargo owners. Shippers can now track all processes in real-time, from cargo registration to dispatch, through ADY Smart," the CJSC’s statement reads.

Another key achievement is the implementation of a unified electronic CIM/SMGS waybill (CIM/SMGS consignment note: GLV-CIM/SMGS), which speeds up international shipments. This solution allows for the replacement of multiple documents with a single format, accelerates customs procedures, and reduces risks associated with border crossings. Direct transmission of the invoice to neighboring countries' existing IT systems ensures automated information exchange based on the "single input" principle. Overall, these changes simplify customs processes, support the development of international trade, and strengthen economic ties.

The company also continued modernizing its infrastructure and updating its information systems to optimize transport management and real-time cargo monitoring in 2024. These digital solutions streamline logistics processes and strengthen connections with international clients, positioning Azerbaijan as a more attractive transport hub in the region. Similar digitization efforts are underway along the East-West and North-South corridors.

The company also supports initiatives like the integration of the international logistics platform created by Global DTC for cargo data exchange and Track&Trace digital services.

The CJSC also looked at its production methods and came up with a plan to describe the needs of three main automation systems: "Locomotive Crew Management," "Freight Transport Management," and "Cargo Commercial Operations Management." These systems handle crucial tasks, such as transport planning, personnel management, and the development of skilled professionals to advance the management system.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Railways launched its updated corporate website to provide more convenient and efficient services to its clients in November 2024. The website offers easier access for both passengers and business partners to Azerbaijan Railways' services. Users can comfortably carry out various operations, explore services, projects, and the latest updates from the CJSC through the user-friendly interface.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel