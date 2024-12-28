President Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin discuss holding those responsible for AZAL plane crash accountable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. On December 28, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed his apologies regarding the tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny route on December 25, which was subjected to external physical and technical interference in Russian airspace. President Putin extended his deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the crash and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

During their discussions, the heads of state emphasized the need for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into all the details of the tragedy, ensuring those responsible are held accountable.