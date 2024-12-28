Kyrgyzstan readies aircraft to transport injured compatriot from plane crash near Kazakhstan's Aktau

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 28. The airplane is ready for transportation of a Kyrgyz citizen injured in a plane crash near Aktau, the spokesperson for the President of Kyrgyzstan Askat Alagozov said, citing the words of Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev during a report to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the progress of the airplane crash near Aktau, Trend reports.

“The plane is ready for the transportation of Kyrgyz citizen Rinat Asanov, who suffered in the plane crash in Aktau. However, his current condition remains serious, and transportation may be dangerous. As soon as doctors give permission, he will be transported to his home country. Therefore, he is currently getting medical assistance and undergoing treatment in a local hospital,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the condition of two other Kyrgyz citizens is assessed as satisfactory, and their discharge from the hospital is scheduled for Monday.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew, as well as a stewardess, were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.