Azerbaijan's boundary demarcation with Armenia yields positively - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Positive results have been achieved in the field of delimitation and demarcation of Azerbaijan's borders with Armenia during 2024, the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“According to the agreement reached by the commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia dealing with border delimitation headed by the deputy prime ministers of the two countries, delimitation and demarcation of the section of the state border up to 13 kilometers long was carried out with ensuring the return of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilgajili villages occupied by Armenia under the sovereign control of Azerbaijan.

The above agreement was the first result of Armenia's return of the occupied territories through bilateral negotiations and the establishment of delimitation and demarcation of part of the official state border between the two states.

“In addition, another significant progress in the delimitation of the border was the harmonization of the provisions of the relevant commissions on both sides, which is important in terms of advancing the process by regulating the joint work of the commissions in the next stage,” the ministry's report reads.

