President Ilham Aliyev approves SOFAZ budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the "Rules for the Storage, Placement, and Management of Currency Funds of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 19, 2001, No. 511, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the income of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the next year is set at 14 billion 452.5 million manat ($266.1 million), while the expenditures are set at 14.6 billion manat ($8.5 billion).

This represents an increase of 19.7% and 13.5%, respectively, compared to the current year.