Azerbaijan set to provide one-time financial aid to private TV and radio companies - presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to grant one-time financial assistance to private national television and radio broadcasters in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the Azerbaijani Audiovisual Council has been allocated 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million) from the President’s reserve fund, which is included in the state budget for 2024. The allocated funds will provide additional support to private national broadcasters operating in Azerbaijan to facilitate their broadcasting through telecommunications satellites and other means.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the funding as specified in the decree.