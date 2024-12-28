Azerbaijan's Yeni Klinika discloses health status of plane crash survivors undergoing treatment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The health condition of the 14 individuals who were injured in the AZAL plane crash near Aktau and brought to Baku for treatment remains stable, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in response to Trend.

TABIB officials confirmed that medical examinations and treatments are ongoing. They stated that the individuals, who were hospitalized at the "Yeni Klinika" hospital, are being closely monitored.

"As previously reported, those injured in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, were hospitalized at Yeni Klinika, which is under the management of the TABIB.

One patient, who was examined in the emergency and urgent care department, was placed in intensive care, while others were admitted to their respective units.

Currently, 12 of the 14 injured are in stable condition.

One of the injured, who sustained fractures to the upper jaw, shin, and pelvis, underwent successful surgery. The patient's condition after osteosynthesis surgery, using an external fixator, is stable.

However, the condition of one patient is being assessed as stable but critical," TABİB said.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew as well as a stewardess were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

The “black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.