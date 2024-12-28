President of Montenegro extends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the tragic loss of life in the plane crash involving the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of many passengers.

On behalf of the citizens of Montenegro and in my own name, I extend the most heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I convey my wishes for a swift recovery to those who were injured.

Our thoughts, solidarity and deepest sympathy are with you, the friendly people of Azerbaijan and all those affected by this tragic event in these moments of profound grief," the letter reads.