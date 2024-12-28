Aktau plane crash causes must be fully investigated and disclosed - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The causes of the Azerbaijan Airlines crash involving flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to Grozny, must be thoroughly investigated and made public, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

Minister Bayramov expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He noted that a preliminary examination of the aircraft, the presence of multiple holes in the fuselage, and accounts from flight attendants and passengers suggest the crash resulted from physical and technical interference.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's expectation that the investigation, involving an international team of experts, will be completed promptly and that the causes of the crash will be thoroughly determined and transparently disclosed.

He also stressed the importance of conducting the investigation with full transparency and providing the public with regular updates.