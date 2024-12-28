Kazakhstanis donate over 800 liters of blood for victims of plane crash near Aktau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Kazakhstanis have donated 800 liters of blood for the victims of the plane crash close to Aktau over the past two days, the statement of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports.

“To provide first aid to the victims within 10 minutes after the crash of the ship, 22 ambulance brigades of the Mangistau region and 6 brigades of the Disaster Medicine Center were already on the spot.

Thanks to timely hospitalization of the injured in hospitals of Aktau city, qualified triage, and provision of full therapeutic and diagnostic assistance in the first critical hours, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people.

It is also important that ordinary people, our compatriots from different regions, did not remain indifferent and immediately responded to the disaster.

For two days in blood centers throughout the country, more than 1.5 thousand people donated 800 liters of blood. In Aktau alone, 490 people came to donor points; in Astana, more than 600 people donated blood; in Shymkent - 125, Aktobe - 109, Zhetysu - 49, Karaganda - 40, East Kazakhstan region - 34,” the statement reads.

To note, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were killed; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.