Our regional policy prioritizes advancing of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. This year, a primary focus of our nation's policy in the region was the establishment of relations and the advancement of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, grounded in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, leveraging the historical opportunities for the creation of stable and enduring peace in the region, the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was observed that, in alignment with the objectives established at the highest level, pertinent communications were maintained at the foreign ministry level to negotiate a bilateral agreement, which will serve as the legal foundation for interstate relations, and substantial advancements were made regarding the normalization agenda.

“In the foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as in previous years, special attention was paid to relations with neighboring states. In 2024, high-level and top-level visits to Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, and Iran took place. Holding meetings within the framework of existing bilateral and other cooperation formats during the year was an indicator that our country attaches special importance to regional cooperation.

To combat existing challenges, as well as to strengthen security, stability, and economic cooperation, a trilateral meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey and the Prime Minister of Pakistan was held in Astana on July 3, the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was held in Baku on March 15, and a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform was held in Istanbul on October 18,” the report reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel