Forensic report on remains of AZAL plane crash victims to be submitted to Prosecutor General’s investigation dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The bodies of Azerbaijani citizens who died in the plane crash near Aktau will be examined, Adalat Hasanov, Director of the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association under the Ministry of Health, told journalists, Trend reports.

He made the remark to the press at Heydar Aliyev International Airport after the remains of the crew members and 21 passengers killed in the crash near Aktau were brought to Baku.

"The bodies of the deceased will be transported in specially designated vehicles to the association’s branches. Three branches have been allocated for this process: the Pathological Anatomy Bureau on Sharifzade Street, the Sabunchu District branch, and the Nasimi District branch. The deceased will be examined in the morgues, forensic medical analysis will be conducted, and the findings will be submitted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office," he said.

On December 28, the remains of three crew members (pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva) and 21 passengers who died in the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to Grozny, near Aktau, were brought to Baku.