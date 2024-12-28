Azerbaijan's diplomatic contacts intensify amid aggravation of situation in Middle East - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's diplomatic contacts have intensified amid aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan's report for 2024 said, Trend reports.

According to the report, the country participated in several high-level events related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, presenting its position on the matter.

The report highlighted Azerbaijan's call for the restoration of peace and stability in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Azerbaijan expressed its support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of resolving issues in line with the will of the Syrian people and through political dialogue within the country. Azerbaijan also reiterated its readiness to contribute to overcoming the humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people.

Over the course of the year, Azerbaijan signed 204 documents with forty countries on both bilateral and multilateral levels. Political consultations were held with the foreign ministries of twenty-five countries, and a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish a political consultation mechanism among several countries' foreign ministries.