President of Ukraine makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Official website of the President of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. On December 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President Zelenskyy extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny on December 25, which resulted in the loss of many lives. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.