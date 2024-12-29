Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijani Tax Service to rent non-residential premise in Baku

Economy Materials 29 December 2024 01:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Tax Service to rent non-residential premise in Baku

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku City General Department of Local Revenues at the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will rent non-residential premise for 1.4 million manat ($820,000), Trend reports via the unified public procurement web-portal.

In this regard, the department signed a contract with Factor Group-S-1 Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC).

The company was registered in 2020. The legal representative of the CJSC, with a charter capital of 2.57 million manat ($1.5 million), is Elvin Guliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more