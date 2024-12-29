Azerbaijani Tax Service to rent non-residential premise in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku City General Department of Local Revenues at the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will rent non-residential premise for 1.4 million manat ($820,000), Trend reports via the unified public procurement web-portal.

In this regard, the department signed a contract with Factor Group-S-1 Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC).

The company was registered in 2020. The legal representative of the CJSC, with a charter capital of 2.57 million manat ($1.5 million), is Elvin Guliyev.

