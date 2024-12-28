Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia address ongoing investigation into Aktau tragedy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports, referring to the press service of President Tokayev.

According to the service, the leaders exchanged condolences over the tragic loss of life in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft near the city of Aktau.

"The two leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to determine the circumstances of the plane crash. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Government Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues the investigation with the involvement of specialists from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Brazil.

The presidents highlighted the importance of ensuring a comprehensive and transparent investigation as part of the ongoing investigative activities," the Kazakh president’s office reported.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

There were 67 people on board (62 passengers and 5 crew members). Two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 injured passengers and the bodies of four victims were returned to Azerbaijan.