Experts deem crashed AZAL plane sustained damage outside Kazakhstan's airspace - official

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Experts come to the conclusion that the AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) plane that crashed near Aktau was damaged outside the airspace of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, head of the government commission to investigate the causes of the plane crash Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters, Trend reports.

"A comprehensive traceability, ballistic, and explosives examination was ordered.

When was the explosion, and what caused the explosion? The examination should give us clear answers to these questions. Based on the results, we will inform the public: both Kazakh and global," the official added.

To note, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were killed; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all the necessary research and data analysis is completed.

