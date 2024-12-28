Romanian President expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of life in the plane crash involving the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

Following the tragic crash of the airplane traveling on the Baku-Groznyi route on December 25, resulting in numerous victims, I extend to you and all the bereaved families my condolences and thoughts of sympathy and solidarity on behalf of Romania and Romanian citizens.

At the same time, we wish all those injured a fast and easy recovery.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.