Uzbekistan advances transport and engineering infrastructure dev't in New Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 28. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the progress of transport infrastructure and engineering communications in New Tashkent (a city under construction designed to accommodate 1 million residents), Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the development focuses on building sustainable infrastructure for long-term use, with extensive underground engineering work underway to lay the foundation for major future projects.

The city aims to harmonize infrastructure, daily life, and environmental considerations. Plans include an eco-friendly transport system integrating metro and electric buses, with 14 tunnels and underground parking facilities for 100,000 vehicles. Provisions are being made for safe, barrier-free movement for pedestrians and cyclists.

At one major intersection, foundation pouring for columns and waterproofing are already in progress. Construction has also started on one- and two-section underground utility corridors for centralized heating, water, electricity, and telecommunications networks.

New Tashkent will employ smart technologies aligned with modern urbanization demands. A trigeneration station—the first of its kind in Uzbekistan—will be built, and wastewater will be treated using advanced technologies, with the reclaimed water repurposed for irrigation and technical needs.

The president was also briefed on projects planned for the first phase of New Tashkent's development. Local and international investors presented initiatives for mixed-use complexes, hotels, and restaurants. Eleven multifunctional projects, valued at $490 million, have already commenced. These developments will include residential, commercial, and social facilities, making the district lively and appealing. Hotels and restaurants with unique architectural designs are expected to deliver high-class services and attract tourism.

In 2024, land plots for subsequent phases will be auctioned, offering new investment opportunities and projects. This phased approach will support the city's growth, generate new jobs, and stimulate local businesses.

Overall, New Tashkent is expected to create approximately 200,000 high-paying jobs through innovation and technology. Plans include technoparks, IT hubs, and education and medical clusters, positioning the city as a modern and sustainable urban center.