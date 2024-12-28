Surviving passengers and crew members confirm evidence of external physical-technical interference with aircraft - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. On December 28, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev in a phone talk with President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane encountered external physical and technical interference while in Russian airspace, resulting in a complete loss of control.

The Azerbaijani President noted that the aircraft was redirected to Kazakhstan's city of Aktau and was able to make an emergency landing solely due to the courage and professionalism of the pilots. The head of state highlighted that the multiple holes in the aircraft's fuselage, injuries sustained by passengers and crew due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight, and testimonies from surviving flight attendants and passengers confirm evidence of external physical and technical interference.