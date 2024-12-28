Nar supports debate forum dedicated to children’s rights (PHOTO)

The project dedicated to World Children’s Rights Day, implemented by Nar in collaboration with the Regional Development Public Union (RDIU) and recognized for its social responsibility initiatives in the regions, has successfully concluded. As part of the project, the mobile operator supported the organization of a large-scale debate forum on the topic "Digital Security and Protection of Children's Rights". The project aimed to draw attention to the importance of protecting children’s rights in the digital age and to educate parents on these critical issues.

During the forum, parents, children, and officials engaged in discussions with experts on topics such as protecting personal data, methods for staying safe online, and other current challenges. In the panel discussions, parents addressed their questions to officials, discussing problems and solutions, while children shared their perspectives on case studies related to cyberbullying and the dangers of online games. These interactive panel discussions fostered open communication and encouraged collaborative problem-solving among all participants.

Speaking at the debate forum, Hokuma Karimova, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Nar, noted: "Protecting children’s rights in the digital age is a shared responsibility for all of us. At Nar, our goal is not only to ensure the safety of children but also to support parents and society in addressing these important issues and to create a safer digital future for every child".

In addition to affordability, Nar considers social responsibility principles as an integral part of its operations. By supporting this project, Nar contributes to protecting children’s rights, educating parents, and fostering a safe digital environment. As part of its social initiatives, the mobile operator plans to continue awareness-raising activities in the regions and views supporting community development initiatives as a long-term priority.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.