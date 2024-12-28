Efforts persist to set Armenia's international legal accountability - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Work to reveal the crimes committed by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories that were kept under occupation for almost 30 years and to define the country's international legal responsibility for these acts has been continued throughout 2024, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, on January 12 of this year, the first procedural meeting in the interstate arbitration filed by Azerbaijan against Armenia under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) took place at the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The ministry also said that on November 19, the Government of Azerbaijan sent its Statement of Claim against Armenia to the Permanent Court of Arbitration. This document lists all the ways that Armenia has violated Azerbaijan's sovereign rights over its energy resources, as required by the ECT and basic international law.

"Azerbaijan is seeking redress for Armenia’s violations of Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over its energy resources, including Armenia’s unlawful exploitation and impairment of renewable resources in the liberated territories," the ministry said.

Besides, according to the ministry, on April 12, a procedural meeting was held at the Permanent Court of Arbitration within the framework of the interstate arbitration filed by Azerbaijan against Armenia under the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.

"In this arbitration claim, Azerbaijan demands that Armenia must be held accountable and pay financial compensation for the damage caused to Azerbaijan’s environment and the large-scale destruction of biodiversity," added the ministry.

